VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickosoki rallied with supporters in Struga and Resen today, on the second day of the local election campaign. Mickoski came to support the nomination of Idri Istrefi, the candidate of the Albanian opposition parties AA and Alternative, who are allied with VMRO-DPMNE in the election.

During the rally, Mickoski promised that he will ensure accountability for the numerous corruption scandals and criminal activities of the Zaev regime, including the recent catastrophic fire that killed 14 patients and their family members in the Covid hospital in Tetovo.

We have the worst Covid death rates. We are at the bottom in immunization rates, because Government officials were caught trying to get a cut of the vaccine procurement contract. We had 14 people burn to death in the modular hospital in Tetovo and to this day there is no accountability for this. I promise you that, after the victory we score in these elections, a new Government will be in place, and it will ensure accountability for all. Zaev is running scared, knowing he will be defeated and will be held responsible for his crimes and for the national treason he perpetrated, Mickoski said.

Mickoski pledged to help build a “modern patriotism” that will unite all citizens, regardless of their ethnic identity.

A shared patriotism means that we will defeat the misery that has engulfed us and build a better life for ourselves. That we will be able to return the good people who moved out of our country. That we will defeat crime, corruption and the injustices. And for that, we need change, we need our projects and we need a victory, Mickoski said.

He specifically called on the Albanians and other ethnic minorities in Struga to support the opposition coalition and defeat the candidate of the ruling coalition, Ramiz Merko from DUI. “SDSM and DUI have a criminal pact that is holding Struga captive. They are limiting opportunities for you. Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti used to call each other criminals, but now sit at the same table and devastate our country”, Mickoski said.