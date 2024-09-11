Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has called for an end to the bilateralization of the EU integration process, emphasizing that the issue is not whether citizens or politicians are willing to adopt constitutional amendments, but whether Brussels is ready to address the problem. Speaking in a TV interview on Tuesday, Mickoski highlighted that the citizens and political parties have already shown their willingness multiple times, but questioned whether there is political will in Brussels to move forward.

“The citizens and political parties have demonstrated their commitment on several occasions. The question now is whether Brussels has the political will to solve this. If there is will in Brussels, then there is a way. The Euro-integration process must be a two-way street. We have fully aligned our foreign and security policies with the EU and consistently follow the processes led by the EU. Yet, for the past two and a half decades, we’ve faced numerous artificial challenges, many of which have targeted Macedonian identity. Concessions have been made at the expense of our identity, and this is why I urge an end to the bilateralization of the EU integration process,” Mickoski stated during his interview with Alsat-M.

He further criticized certain EU member states for introducing bilateral issues into the process.

“We are discussing how to strengthen our institutions, while at the same time resolving disputes from the 11th and 12th centuries,” Mickoski remarked.

He also revealed plans to visit Brussels on September 19, where the Government will present its proposal for a solution. Mickoski assured that the Government is not entering this process naively, but with a clear plan and guarantees.

“This plan must be based on clear messages and tangible outcomes. We can no longer enter processes with unpredictable conclusions. That’s why we remain a constructive partner and encourage dialogue with the Government in Sofia. We’ve publicly shared our proposal for a delayed implementation. It’s logical—we should conclude negotiations first and then decide the next steps,” Mickoski said, adding that the Government is open to discussions and committed to finding a solution.