I do not believe that Bulgaria will block Macedonia’s EU integration process and I call for that not to happen, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

However, he called for a leaders’ meeting of the relevant political parties for the talks held with the eastern neighbor, because these issues are not resolved over the phone.

Except for Bulgaria, leaders’ meetings should discuss the census, the education platform, the poor economic situation, ie issues related to the future of the citizens.