Mickoski calls for nationwide protest: Macedonia must win! Macedonia 11.07.2022 / 15:56 Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, calls the citizens of Macedonia to join the national protest "Ultimatum NO thanks". The protest resumes today, at 19h, in front of the Government building. Macedonia must win!, says Mickoski.
