VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the resident United Nations coordinator for Macedonia, Rossana Dudziak. During the meeting, Mickoski urged the UN for greater assistance in providing vaccines to Macedonia. Mickoski told Dudziak that he is deeply disappointed with the poor work of the Government in handling the epidemic and in procuring vaccines to begin mass inoculation in good time.

Due to the incompetence of the Government, Macedonia is last not only in the region but beyond in beginning mass immunization, Mickoski said.

The two also discussed issues such as Macedonia’s stalled EU integration and the deteriorating status of the lake Ohrid protected zone.