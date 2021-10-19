Following Tuesday’s meeting with the parties from the “For the Renewal of Macedonia” coalition, Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, called for a united opposition ahead of the voting in the second round of local elections.

Opposition votes have shown that there is serious dissatisfaction with the government and they are looking for a new future, I call for a united opposition, Mickoski said.

The VMRO-DPMNE leader called on Levica and all opposition parties, but also the ruling in coalition with SDSM who are dissatisfied, to join him to form a majority in Parliament and councils in the municipalities.

He said he expected a brutal campaign in the second round.