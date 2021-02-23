VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on Zoran Zaev to resign as Prime Minister and that a technical Government is formed that will organize early general elections this fall, along with the municipal elections. The call comes after the scandalous escape of former security chief Saso Mijalkov, who was being prosecuted for illegal wiretapping.

We call on all members of Parliament, regardless whether they are in the opposition or with the Government, if they are from SDSM or aligned with them, to stop begin accomplices of the mafia. Muster courage to say – enough. It’s time for a new Government, Mickoski said.

A number of Zaev’s smaller coalition partners have also strongly criticized the high level of crime and corruption, and the handling of cases such as Racket and now the Mijalkov investigation. Zaev only as 62 seats in the 120 seat Parliament and had serious difficulty even convening the Parliament.