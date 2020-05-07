VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that, if healthcare experts make professional recommendations, there is not a chance any of them will support Zoran Zaev’ request for early elections held this summer, shortly after the state of emergency is lifted.

We are all seeing how the city of Veles is being turned into a new hotbed of the epidemic. Tomorrow we will meet with the epidemic diseases committee led by Minister Venko Filipce which should give its recommendations. I’m certain that if Filipce and the other experts act as doctors, as people who truly care about public health, that their position will be different from what Zoran Zaev, Radmila Sekerinska and the rest of the SDSM party leadership want from them. But if Filipce opts to do Zaev’s and Sekerinska’s bidding, I will inform the public of the results of the meeting, Mickoski said.

Party leaders are supposed to meet on Tuesday to discuss a way out of the latest political crisis in Maceodonia, which has no Parliament and the Government rules under a state of emergency which even President Stevo Pendarovski deemed as unconstitutional as he was extending it.