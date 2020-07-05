VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to the latest leak showing a direct connection between the Zaev family and underworld figures plotting to silence opposition activists by burning their cars, and the protest from two top judiciary officials linked to Zaev after they were publicly named by VMRO-DPMNE.

We hear people preparing to burn the car of an opposition activist. They themselves say who the organizer of the attack is. It is a strong indication into who organized the recent bomb attack against VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski. Well, let this be encouragement for the prosecutors. Instead of analyzing our satirical campaign videos, they can start doing their job. They can investigate the leaks about the 300.000 EUR bribe paid by a businessman from Montenegro, the six million EUR demanded by lawyer with ties to a judge to release a businessman from prison. I encourage Ruskoska, and then Kacarska, to act and to do the job they are paid for by the people, instead of caring only about the demands coming from Zoran Zaev, SDSM and DUI, Mickoski said.