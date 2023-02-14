The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, sent a message to the MPs from SDSM today, when the debate on the election of new ministers from the ranks of the Alliance for Albanians is underway in the Parliament.

He emphasizes that SDSM has never been in a worse situation with this leadership.

It is a party that has been present on the political scene for more than 3 decades as the successor of the Union of Communists and has its own tradition, and it would not be good for these people who lead the SDSM today to extinguish it. I urge the MPs of SDSM and all those who in the past period gave signs and positions different from the leadership, I am aware that there are a large number of threats from semi-criminal structures managed by the leadership, let them dare not to be afraid and let them stand in the way of two or three of the leadership which destroy the future of Macedonia as well, Mickoski pointed out.

Mickoski urged them not to be hostages of Ali Ahmeti, and not to allow Edi Rama to form the future government of Macedonia again.