MPs from SDSM, I urge you not to succumb to the pressures of the government and to act exclusively according to your own conscience. Be dignified, respected MPs from SDSM and don’t give in to pressure from some leading people of your part, Hristijan Mickoski, leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, said in his address.

I want something to be known. My goal is not a fight for just power, but primarily protection of state and national interests by rejecting a process that is harmful to Macedonia. And that should be our common struggle in which we should all unite on the side of the people and on the side of our Macedonia. Deputies from SDSM, reject the Government’s information, and I promise you that I will not demand elections and I will support the survival of this government, even if it is a minority one, so that Macedonia will not be blackmailed and humiliated and that what now it is offered to us. My offer is honest and sincere and it is guided exclusively by the interests of the people and the future of our Macedonia, he said.