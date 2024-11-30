Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called out state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski today, for his refusal to process the numerous credible allegations of corruption that are contained in the regular audit reports.

Kocevski was given a chance and the support that no other predecessor of his ever had. We can remove him from his position, we have a comfortable majority. But we don’t want to act like SDSM did in 2017, when they decided to remove the chief prosecutor by hook or crook. We decided to rise above it, but what did we get? Hundreds of processes that the prosecutors refuse to move forward – they cite health issues the moment they need to act, and they obstruct the process. So the patience of the citizens, and our own patience, is at an end, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister announced that next week he will initiate a plan to unblock the stalled criminal investigations. He assured the opposition officials that they will not face the same persecution that they meted out in the past seven years, but underscored that justice must be done. “We will not turn the process into a circuss and send riot police to the homes of oppositoin officials to humiliate them. VMRO-DPMNE is a demo-Christian party and we will act like one. We don’t want to be the judiciary or the prosecutors. But anyone who violated the law, be it my own sister, will need to be held to account”.