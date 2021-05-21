VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski expects that the European Union will focus its efforts in resolving the dispute with Bulgaria on the Bulgarian side. “If they focus on the Macedonian politicians, they will not succeed. We will not allow concessions in the Parliament and we will resist any changes to our textbooks. We can’t allow in the 21st century that history is be used as obstacle for our future. The EU needs to keep its word”, Mickoski said in an interview with Fokus.

The interview comes as European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva are visiting Sofia and Skopje to see if they can get Bulgaria to lift its veto. Bulgaria demands major concessions from Macedonia on issues of national identity and history, and threatens to block Macedonia’s EU accession talks until it relents. This raised the prospect of Macedonia being left out of accession talks while Albania could be allowed to progress further.

I don’t expect that we are decoupled from Albania. There are EU member states that won’t allow it to happen. But look where we are now, three years ago we were critical of Zaev because we were lumped together with Albania. And now we are desperate to be kept in the same group with them. This is where the constant humiliations and the sell-out of everything we built over years brought us. Every other country is now trying to settle its own historic issues over the back of Macedonia, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader added that the current crisis is the result of Zaev’s and Nikola Dimitrov’s hasty push to make deals with neighboring countries without negotiating them properly.