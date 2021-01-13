VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Wednesday called on the government to reveal the 12-point document with which the government is allegedly negotiating with Bulgaria.

The Macedonian identity is being sold out and there are conditions on the table that have nothing to do with the signed Friendship Agreement and these are conditions that deny the Macedonian identity, Mickoski said.

According to him, such a document does exist regardless of whether it will be called Annex, roadmap, guideline…