VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to resign after the former state security chief Saso Mijalkov escaped a house arrest order prior to his sentencing.

Zaev it is enough. Resign, stop humiliating yourself any more, Mickoski said.

When asked by the press today, Zaev did not commit to his own accountability or that of top Government officials over the escape, and asked that an investigation is conducted first. This fed the flames of reports that Mijalkov was allowed to flee the country, given his support for the Zaev regime – in providing votes in Parliament for the imposed name change, and in trying to create factions in VMRO-DPMNE.