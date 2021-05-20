VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the smaller parties that support the Zaev coalition to step out of it, after Zaev broke a major promise to them to support changes in the electoral model that will be beneficial to small parties.

Zaev continues to lie to his partners and to trample on their dignity. It is high time for them to leave that coalition, Mickoski said.

Zaev’s Government has only one seat above the bare minimum margin in the Parliament, and would have difficulty surviving any defection. VMRO is demanding early general elections to go with the municipal elections planned in October, where Zaev’s coalition partners have already announced independent runs.