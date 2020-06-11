They said that they had defeated the coronavirus, and due to the negligence of the government of Zaev and Spasovski, so far we have:

⁃ 169 deaths;

⁃ 3538 infected;

⁃ more than 15 thousand citizens who are newly unemployed and have lost their jobs;

-it still unknown the number of newly infected who are yet to be discovered;

And Zaev and the Government boast that everything is under control and everything is normal …