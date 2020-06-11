VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski called out President Stevo Pendarovski ahead of tomorrow’s decision on whether to extend the state of emergency.
Mickoski points out that they do the extraordinary ordinary, the abnormal normal and that the number of infected people is constantly increasing.
They said that they had defeated the coronavirus, and due to the negligence of the government of Zaev and Spasovski, so far we have:
⁃ 169 deaths;
⁃ 3538 infected;
⁃ more than 15 thousand citizens who are newly unemployed and have lost their jobs;
-it still unknown the number of newly infected who are yet to be discovered;
And Zaev and the Government boast that everything is under control and everything is normal …
Comments are closed for this post.