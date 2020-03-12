The election campaign for the early parliamentary elections will be adapted to current conditions due to the coronavirus and will be held in alternative ways, including through social media. There is no announcement for postponement of the elections so far, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski after the leaders’ meeting in the government building on Thursday.

At the meeting, as Mickoski said, they were informed about the current situation with the coronavirus, the measures, recommendations and bans and agreed, if necessary, to continue with such meetings.

The meeting was more informative than political. Dealing with the economic consequences of the coronavirus is of great importance to us. They will be huge in the world economy as well, and Macedonia cannot be immune, said Mickoski.

Answering a journalist’s question, he said that the possibility of postponing the elections was not discussed. Mickoski said the campaign would be held in alternative ways, given the ban on rallies.