In an interview with TV Alsat M, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, among other things, referred to the potential results of the census in the country, saying that the percentages of the census will not return the people who leave to work abroad because of bad life here in the country, but conditions should be provided for all citizens and a future that will improve life should be created.

Mickoski says that it is devastating that the census counts fewer people than there are on the voter’s list and fewer citizens than the previous census, and that it is an indicator that something is not right, and as indicators it is important that the population is declining, which is important for him.

Mickoski stressed that he sees Macedonia as a state of all people, and that he is bothered if criminal policies are pursued and the laws are violated in Tetovo, Strumica, Skopje, Ohrid and Debar, and more important is to not see the people in Macedonia as a percentage, but as people whose lives we need to be improved.