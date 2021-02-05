Census should be held in March or April 2022, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Friday.

Our position is clear. Census should be held in March or April 2022. By then we will have fingerprint devices, which will be used first in the local elections. If they want to conduct it now, they have the opportunity to conduct a digital census, said Mickoski, answering a reporter’s question after visiting the “Porsche Macedonia” company.

Mickoski said that VMRO-DPMNE was never in favor of boycotting the census. He reminded that two days ago VMRO-DPMNE started an initiative to collect signatures to nullify the census law. According to him, this will be a political census, a political operation with “agreed percentages”, and not a statistical operation. The leader of VMRO-DPMNE said that the initiative has reached the Parliament today and added that he expects to be informed, as a submitter of that initiative.