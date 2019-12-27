Our position is clear that the children and grandchildren of Communist snitches will amnesty snitches, Hristijan Mickoski said in Friday’s interview with the Macedonian Radio and Television in relation to the cancellation of the legal solution on lustration.

According to him, this legal solution is bad, because it was they who abused the system to advance careers, and that innocent people were punished only because they loved their country.

Today we amnesty the snitches who abused the system to advance, not for quality but because they were good servants. That speaks volumes about the character of these people. The snitches who built careers on snitching because people loved their country at the end of the day will be pardoned, and there was a large number of innocent victims, said Mickoski.

He added that instead of talking about rehabilitation of Cento and Satev today the government is rehabilitating snitches.