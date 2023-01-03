Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE, in his interview with “Vecer” emphasized that early parliamentary elections are needed, which would be held no later than mid-May or in the second half of May. According to Mickoski, these elections are necessary because the citizens say that this government is unsuccessful, that this government is leading Macedonia in the wrong direction and that this government should leave.

I think that this scenario should be resolved in January at the latest for potential early parliamentary elections. If you ask me why, I believe that the early parliamentary elections should take place sometime in May, that is, this spring. For that to happen, we need to have a political and social consensus in January, already in February, and a technical government there somewhere in the middle of February.

Then we enter two periods that are connected with major religious holidays, that is Ramadan and Easter. And then, after the end of these great religious holidays, to start the campaign process, that would mean the end of April, the beginning of May, and somewhere in the middle or the second half of May, we would have early parliamentary elections. That’s why I said that a political consensus is needed because there are social and civil. When I say that there are, it can be seen on all polls very clearly. The citizens say that this government is unsuccessful, that this government is leading Macedonia in the wrong direction and that this government should leave. The numbers are in single digits, which is positive for the institutions managed by this government, and when all this is collected, I can conclude that it is imperative for us to have early parliamentary elections, which would be held no later than mid-May or the second half of May, Mickoski said.

Mickoski indicated that early parliamentary elections do not suit DUI and that SDS is completely subject to DUI’s policies.

I know who it suits the most; it is the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), because the leadership of this party is aware that in this situation in which they function in the Government, they will never exist again. Today, SDSM is a complete subject of DUI and the policies of DUI which at this moment I can conclude are anything but state, people’s, and policies that will mean progress, and prosperity for the state as you said and for the citizens and the companies, he said.

President Mickoski added that the current government does not have a strategy to manage the country, and this is shown by the adoption of the budget in the parliament, which is based on inflation and unrealistic economic growth.