This fight will be fought until the last minute, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski about the on-going coalition making negotiations. VMRO and SDSM are virtually tied after the chaotic July 15 elections and none of the parties has a clear path to forming a Government.

We play this competition with all our hearts, protecting the honor and the reputation of both VMRO and the state. There will also be other competitions, which we will win. I know that many people feel sickened by the difficulties and the injustices and look with disbelief at the missed opportunity, Mickoski said speaking about the voters who abstained, worried about the coronavirus epidemic. “I also know that many consider the outcome illegitimate and stolen. I understand you all but there is no giving up, because if we do, we betray Macedonia”.