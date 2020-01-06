VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski strongly condemned the attack by people close to Zaev against Labor and Social Policy Minister Rasela Mizrahi. For him, the insults and anti-semitism spread by Zaev’s advisers fuel the hatred of both the Jewish people and VMRO-DPMNE. So instead of building a society, which Zaev declaratively advocated, it only deepens the division of society, he said.

Zaev promised one society for all, but only in front of the cameras, and in reality, the people closest to him would write that we were a “fascist party”, moreover they would viciously point out to Rasela Mizrahi that “there were Jews who worked for the Nazis ”. And at the same time, such insults and anti-semitism propaganda will be liked on the social networks by Zaev’s advisers who receive salaries from us all. I am appalled by the ease with which divisions are made, hate speech is spread to the state of Israel and the Jewish people, and insults to VMRO-DPMNE, behind which are political motives and are stimulated by the ruling party, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

