Setting July 15 as election date demonstrated the principled policy of VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski. Instead of bidding on dates as Zoran Zaev did, Mickoski demanded guarantees.

Guarantees not for themselves, but primarily for the protection of people’s health on election day, so that it does not happen to be a new peak with coronavirus infections. Mickoski’s second request was the arrival of OSCE /ODIHR observers before the start of the election campaign.

This is how the date of July 15 was set, and not by force, as Zaev wanted to do, who on one occasion said that he was ready to go to the polls without the opposition and get a “clean” mandate. But, fortunately he came to his senses or someone “from above” talked some sense into him.

It is more than obvious that Zaev is nervous about the defeat in the elections, which is inevitable. He speaks differently at every press conference,he says one thing today and another tomorrow.

Unlike him, Mickoski seems stable, with a firm attitude, and confident chess moves. Zaev’s disorientation was most expressed with the coronavirus crisis. Macedonia is chasing records in the number of deaths and infections and Zaev a few days ago boasted that we had one of the best health capacities. It was this very “quality” healthcare system that turned Macedonia into a Balkan Wuhan and the only country in Europe with closed borders.