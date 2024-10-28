Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski had a phone conversation with Bulgarian right wing leader Boyko Borisov, after his GERB party won the latest inconclusive general election.

I had a sincere and friendly phone conversation with Mr. Borisov, and I gladly congratulated him on the victory of our sister party GERB in the general elections in Bulgaria. I expressed hope that a stable Government of the center right will be formed in Bulgaria, and that it will give its contribution toward the removal of the obstacles that impede the Macedonian path toward the European Union. I believe that only with joint efforts and dialogue we can build a better future for all the citizens of our two countries, Mickoski said in a social media statement.

Mickoski has urged Bulgaria to open talks on the historic dispute that was raised in the previous years, and which Bulgaria is using as an excuse to block Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks. The long standing lack of a legitimate or stable Government in Bulgaria has meant that Macedonia has no-one to talk to on this issue.