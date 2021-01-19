VMRO-DPMNE leader has sent an Epiphany greeting to the Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, Metropolitan of Skopje, Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, H.H. Stefan and all Orthodox believers.

Epiphany symbolizes hope and certainty of salvation. In these difficult moments for our country and people, unity is needed, but also giving hope to every single person that it can be different, must be better. That this country is capable of great victories and that incompetence and sinking down must end. It is necessary to socially restart and unite all progressive forces to ensure the dream of a better Macedonia. It is possible and it depends on each of us, Mickoski said in his greeting, expressing wishes for peace and joy in the hearts and souls of all believers, and success and happiness in the homes.