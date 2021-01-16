VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski and party officials attended the online conference of the German CDU party, during which Armin Laschet was declared party leader – and likely future Chancellor of Germany.

I wish success to the leader of our sister party and continued good cooperation with the CDU, so that we can speed up the democratic and economic development of Macedonia and our relations with our friend, Germany, Mickoski said after the conference.

Mickoski, as well as party officials, Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vladimir Gjorcev and Timco Mucunski, attended the online conference as guests. VMRO has extensive cooperation with CDU. The two day conference includes speakers such as Chancellor Angela Merkel, the outgoing party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.