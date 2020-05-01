The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski congratulated Friday all citizens on the International Labor Day– May 1.

This day is a symbol of the fight for workers ‘rights and the expression of workers’ solidarity. Today, unfortunately, many citizens in the country cannot exercise one of their basic rights, the right to work, the right to salary and a decent life. Workers’ rights are violated, their dignity is devalued and violated. Government policies virtually devalue the work of the workers who feel unprotected. Proof of this is the last statement of the Minister of Finance, who said that in fact the recipe for keeping businesses afloat is through the dismissal of workers.

That would mean tens of thousands of new unemployed and tens of thousands of poor families. Workers’ rights have never been worse. There are mass layoffs, at the expense of the employment of incompetent party staff in place of the capable, mobbing and intimidation of workers who go unpunished. The workers must receive the necessary attention.

VMRO-DPMNE calls on all responsible entities in the country, above all, the Government to respect the material and social rights of employees established in the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia, laws and collective agreements, and to contribute to their promotion, using the mechanisms of social dialogue, collective talks and agreements. Only in this way will we build a modern, democratic, social and legal state, Mickoski said in his message.

