VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski congratulated Sunday members of the Vlach community on the National Day of Vlachs-May 23.

This day is important for the Vlach community because it marks the Vlach culture and tradition, harmony and coexistence built decades ago on the territory of Macedonia. The Vlachs in the Republic of Macedonia have always contributed to the common development and the mapping of the common future. I hope that the difficult moments imposed by this non-national government in times of economic uncertainty, health crisis and insecurity will pass. Better days will come when this non-national and irresponsible government will leave as soon as possible, Mickoski said.