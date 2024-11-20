Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today congratulated former SDSM party leader Radmila Sekerinska on her appointment as Deputy Secretary General of NATO, adding that it had the support of his Government.

It’s no secret that in the past we’ve had many conceptual differences when it came to dealing with the current problems, our policies, we have ideological differences. And we are not hiding that. We come from different political families. But, as a Government, we had a challenge when it came to who do we nominate as Deputy Secretary General. There were candidates from several countries. And we had no dilemma here. We’ve called for unity and dialogue with the opposition in the past, and we are now doing it in practice. It would be hypocritical not to do so, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that his Government supported Sekerinska’s nomination, and actively engaged with allies over it. “Yesterday I spoke with Radmila Sekerinska, and there is no dilemma that we need to cooperate and do all we can to help the Macedonian Army, to contribute to the security and to the needs of the Macedonian citizens”, Mickoski said.