VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski congratulated to the Muslims in Macedonia on the start of the month of Ramadan.

The month of love,peace and joy is also an encouragement to renew your ties with those you love and with all people of good will. Respecting the religious differences and building a common dialogue is in the interest and for the good of all citizens and for the future of the Republic of Macedonia, Mickoski said.

He called on the Muslim community to endure the difficult healthcare and economic crisis that is affecting Macedonia, as well as the rest of the world, and asked for joint efforts to overcome it.