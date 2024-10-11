Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski issued a statement congratulating the citizens on the Day of the people’s uprising, October 11th.

On October 11th 1941 Macedonians signed their name on the list of freedom lovign peoples who, along with the Allies in the Second World War, defeated Nazism and Fascism. The people’s spirit of defiance was displayed on that day and lasts to today. Our grandfathers had the goal to free their country, and our goal now is to develop Macedonia, Mickoski said in the statement.

In the address, he noted that Macedonia is now moving toward economic transformation, growth and development, with legal security and the rule of law, fight against corruption and hope for the youth.