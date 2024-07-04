Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski sent a social media message congratulating the United States on their Independence Day.

This important day symbolizes the fight for freedom and democracy, which are the basic values that our two nations share. We have a long standing friendship that supports the peace, stability and the prosperity of our countries, the wider region and the world. We remain strongly committed to the further development of this fruitful cooperation to even more strengthen our bilateral ties, Mickoski says in his message.