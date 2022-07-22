Today we are here again in Sveti Nikole, Mayor Dejan informed about the ongoing projects. We have an interesting forecast that in 2.5 to 3 years the entire program that was part of the pre-election campaign will be implemented and I am really glad that it is so. Thus we will have more than a year to realize projects that were not promised, and surely the citizens of Sveti Nikole will appreciate that, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told the media.

He pointed out that hundreds of kilometers of water supply, sewerage, asphalt, new children’s playgrounds, projects that in general the new administration led by the mayor Dejan Vladev has implemented and that is good..