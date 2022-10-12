A construction offensive in Prilep will start in the spring – construction of 40 streets, a ring road, and geological surveys for a multi-storey garage, informed the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, who was visiting Prilep, on the occasion of the October 11 holiday.

You will allow me to congratulate this great Macedonian holiday, great Macedonian day, which is the beginning of the struggle of the Macedonian people for liberation from the Bulgarian fascist occupier during the Second World War. It is very important here in Prilep, because it was from here in Prilep that the struggle for liberation started, which today practically brought this independent, sovereign Macedonian state to the heart of the Balkans, Mickoski said.

We should not see it the way the government forces us to see it, but we should see it the way it is the truth, and the truth is that during the Second World War the Bulgarian fascists committed a crime on the territory of today’s Macedonia, and the Macedonian people united and defeated that crime and the Macedonian people were on the right side of history right after the Second World War. That’s how it is today, and that’s how it will be in the future. We will fight against the fascists, and Macedonia was and will remain an anti-fascist state.