VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that criminal groups are threatening members of Parliament who are expressing willingness to vote to bring down the SDSM – DUI led Government. Media reports have alleged that former SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev is rallying his loyalists in the SDSM group in Parliament to bring down his successor Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

There is no rational person in Parliament who wishes good to Macedonia and who does not also want us to have early elections. But these semi-criminal groups controlled by the top authorities in SDSM and DUI, who are part of the Macedonian underworld, are already putting pressure on these members of Parliament. I am convinced that they will hold firm because there is no price not worth paying in the struggle for Macedonia, Mickoski said during the Epiphany gathering in Ohrid today.