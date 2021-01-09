If this is a year of quantum economic jump for Zaev, then it is certainly a year of poverty for the citizens. That is the experience we have every year with this system of the government. Defeat of the system, complete restart of every field needed for the state to stand on its feet. And of course, responsibility for all those who violated the laws, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, wrote on Facebook,
Mickoski: Defeat of the system, complete restart of every field needed for the state to stand on its feet
Macedonia News
.
