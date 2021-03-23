VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski demanded an immediate postponement of the census. According to Mickoski, even those countries that are record holders in the immunization of the population have given up conducting the census during the pandemic in order to protect the health of their citizens.

Balkan tragedy, Macedonian scenario! The incompetents say they have a safe protocol for a successful census. Immunization record holders are postponing the census because they want to protect the health of their citizens, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.