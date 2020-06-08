VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski demanded the removal of the current Committee on infectious diseases, calling the powerful body that is leading the response to the coronavirus a partisan institution. His call comes after a tense press conference in which the head of the Committee Zarko Karadzovski clashed with journalists who asked him if he is assuming any responsibility for the disastrous effects of the epidemic control efforts.

Instead of a partisan, we need an expert committee. This is not a game. Enough with partisan driven decisions, people are losing lives. Resignations now!, Mickoski said.

Two weeks ago the Committee proposed that the restrictions are relaxed, in line with the position of the ruling SDSM party that the epidemic has been defeated and that elections can take place as early as June – SDSM desperately demands low turnout “corona elections” which they believe will favor them best. Days after the restrictions were lifted, the daily report of newly infected patients turned exceptionally bleak, and over the past seven days there were more than 100 diagnosed patients each day.

Karadzovski also clashed with ethnic Albanian journalists after he said that the Second Wave of the epidemic was caused by the disregard for social distancing rules during the month of Ramadan. This angered the Albanian journalists who resented having their community blamed for the major spike, which made Macedonia the worst performing country in the region by far.