VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski demands that an intergovernmental conference be held immediately.

And I am not interested in anything else, VMRO-DPMNE, and I do not support any national concession. We also changed the flag, they forcibly pushed the change of the Constitution in order to change the constitutional name, says Mickoski.

In an interview with “TV21”, Mickoski spoke about the mass campaign conducted by the government.

They conducted a mass campaign to convince the citizens that it is the last and from that moment we are part of NATO and we start negotiations and become part of the EU, weren’t they telling us better vaccines, free health care, better education. Well, now I want them to keep their word. I want them to keep their promises made to us and put the pressure on Bulgaria and not on Macedonia, said Mickoski.