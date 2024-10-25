As part of an IRI led project, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with a number of NGO groups operating in Macedonia. The Prime Minister called on the civic sector to actively participate in the coming changes in the education system, that will focus on improving the quality of education for the medical, economic, and other fields.

Unfortunately, we must conclude that the level of education has degraded significantly. Any idea to improve the situation is welcome, and that is why we are holding these meetings with the civic sector, Mickoski said.