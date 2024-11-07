Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with French President Emmanuel Macron today, during the European Political Community summit in Budapest. Mickoski raised the issue of Macedonia’s blocked EU accession talks, which are held hostage by Bulgaria and the historic dispute that his country raised.

We openly discussed about unblocking Macedonia’s path toward the European Union. I’m optimistic about our future, we fight to promote our arguments and our obvious truth. We will do everything to preserve the national interests, Mickoski said in a social media message that he issued after the meeting.

The Prime Minister added that he had a number of other meetings during the summit, and that he used them to promote Macedonia’s positions on the EU integration process.