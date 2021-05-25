VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the OSCE Ambassador to Macedonia Clemens Koja today. The opposition party issued a statement saying that the two discussed the current healthcare and economic crises in Macedonia, as well as the un-ending stream of corruption scandals caused by the Zaev Government.

Mickoski noted that SDSM and Zoran Zaev engage in state capture, and rule through crime and corruption – enriching top Government officials while the citizens can barely survive due to the bad economic situation in the country. Meanwhile the Government ignores the will of the citizens, as seen most recently in its push to abolish school textbooks. It continues to spend on luxury items while planning to hike taxes, Mickoski said during the meeting with Ambassador Koja.

The OSCE office said that Mickoski and Koja had “wide-ranging discussions on recent developments in the Macedonian Parliament and the importance of constructive opposition and inclusive political dialogue for the benefit of citizens”.