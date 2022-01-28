VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, stressed in an interview with the “360 degrees” show that the citizens who supported his party in the last local elections, demand early elections. However, he says he is aware that early elections will not be able to take place now and immediately, once the government has confirmed the majority in parliament.

When we say early elections now and immediately, I am absolutely aware that now and immediately does not mean that we will have early parliamentary elections today or tomorrow. But we have to start thinking about it, because the situation in this country is not good. When I say it is not good, here I mean first of all the citizens who in the vast majority in all public opinion polls, I would say 2/3 majority say that the country is moving in the wrong direction because the government is not good and say the government must leave…many tell us we have given you support, what are you waiting for, overthrow the government, let’s go to the elections and form a government, said Hristijan Mickoski.