Responding to the visit by Bulgaria’s new Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia enters in the new round of talks after losing on several key positions.

Ali Ahmeti is already announcing changes to our Constitution (to include the Bulgarian minority). Bojan Maricic let the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria down the drain, Mickoski said.

He added that the public should expect to see the Bulgarian side reject all demands from Macedonia, citing the fact that it has a large coalition, with four partners in it, and that it will be difficult to reach agreement among them. “The other obstacle that will be cited by the Petkov Government is that any future Government will be harder on the issues”, Mickoski predicted.