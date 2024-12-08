Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he is conducting talks with his Albanian coalition partner VLEN about the disputed law on the use of languages, that expanded the use of the Albanian language, but will possibly be found to be unconstitutional. The Prime Minister dismissed threats of destabilization of the country coming from the opposition Albanian DUI party, which is holding a permanent protest in front of the Constitutional Court. Mickoski again said that DUI is trying to stir up ethnic tensions because its officials are facing criminal investigations.
They are tough, they have infiltrated the prosecution and the judiciary. But no matter how long this fight lasts, we will defeat them. The public, both Macedonians and Albanians, must know the truth and what is behind the incitement of these political profiteers, Mickoski said.
He added that the Court will have to hold a preparatory hearing, and that “nothing will happen on Wednesday”, meaning that the law will not be overturned that quickly, if at all.
DUI knows that nothing will happen on Wednesday and they will come out and say that, because of their protests, the Court backed down. They are again abusing the Albanians, but also the Macedonians, and the others in our country, harassing everyone in an attempt to divide us and draw attention on themselves, Mickoski added.
