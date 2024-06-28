During the first session of the Government, a decision was reached to increase the pensions, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

After the election victory, the new Government began to implement its promises. In the first session of the Government, that took place on June 28th, I announce a linear pension increase of 5,000 denars. The first rate of increase of 2,500 denars will begin as of September, and the second is coming in March. This was a promise I made to the retirees as they were protesting for a more dignified treatment on the part of the Govenremnt. We are making good on the promises we made to the citizens, said Mickoski.