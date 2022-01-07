I expect elections this year and they must take place because the people should be given the opportunity to elect a political government as it wants, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, who today attended the central Christmas liturgy in the “St. Clement of Ohrid” Cathedral in Skopje.

The fear in the government is that VMRO-DPMNE will win that election and the fear of the coalition partners is that there will be no one to blackmail VMRO-DPMNE and a policy will be pursued against crime and corruption, said Mickoski.