The satisfaction grows even more significant when the government’s entangled and corrupt judicial system cannot evade the reality that SDSM has been slandering me. Just yesterday, on September 20, another verdict was handed down against SDSM for spreading false information and defamation against me, as noted by Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.

This time, it relates to the procurement process for the Skopje City treatment plant, the same project later approved by the city, with funding provided by the current administration.

The untruths and deceit linger with SDSM and their supporters. However, their time is running out because the change of government is on the horizon, promising a renewed commitment to genuine rule of law and justice, as emphasized by Mickoski.